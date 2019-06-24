Alliance Public Library to offer free workshop for selling on Etsy

The Alliance Public Library will be offering a free workshop on the online ecommerce platform Etsy, an online marketplace for buying and selling handmade and vintage items and craft supplies on June 24 from 4-7 p.m.

The workshop will focus on the seller’s side of Etsy and will show participants how to set up their online shop, list items for sale, manage inventory and shop settings, and utilize Etsy’s third party services.



Participants in the workshop must have working knowledge of internet use. A limited number of laptops will be available for use on a first come, first serve basis, and attendees are welcome to bring their personal laptops.

The workshop will be held in Community Room A of the Alliance Learning Center at 1750 Sweetwater Avenue and is provided free of charge. Space is limited to six participants. To reserve a seat, please contact the library at 762-1387.