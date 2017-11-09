Alliance Public Library Reorganization Underway

The Alliance Public Library is undergoing a complete reorganization. Staff has added the maximum amount of available shelving and the entire collection has been moved to new locations within the library. The front of the library now houses the children’s Easy Fiction section followed by the Juvenile Fiction which will allow better interaction with library staff and will enable young readers the opportunity to advance to the next reading level with ease. The DVD section is in the north alcove and the Regional Collection and the Young Adult section is now at the back of the library.

The Alliance Public Library currently houses 45,000 books and adds 2,500 books each year. Three percent of the library collection must be weeded out each year to meet accreditation requirements. Library staff has been reviewing the collection and removing books not checked out on a regular basis. Classics, books in a series or that are one of a kind on a particular topic remain in the collection. Books removed from the library collection are available for purchase during the Friends of the Library book sales.