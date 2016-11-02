Alliance Political Sign Defaced



According to Alliance Resident Troy Schnell, early this morning Schnell’s son noticed a political sign for Donald Trump defaced about three and a quarter miles east of Alliance. Schnell says the property is owned by a Scottsbluff County resident named Steve Risig, and he looks over their property next to his land. He also says Risig has property just past the Bayard intersection with a Trump sign that was defaced. If you have any information regarding this incident contact your local law enforcement.