Alliance Police Deal With Threatening Device At Carhenge Monday



On August 21, 2017 at approximately 1215 P.M., Emergency Medical Services were requested at Carhenge for an unresponsive male. Prior to this there was a vehicle parked in the no parking zone at Carhenge that was later determined to be owned by the unresponsive male. Due to the heavy traffic congestion after the Eclipse officers could not inventory the vehicle for an identification of the patient for the hospital. At approximately 4:15 P.M., officers investigating the case went to the vehicle and while searching for identification and came across a device that appeared to be an explosive device.

The area was blocked off and the Alliance Fire Department was dispatched along with several other officers. At the same time police were summoned to Box Butte General Hospital due to some items that the patient had at the hospital which appeared suspicious. Those items were remove from Box Butte General Hospital and taken out to the parking lot. We requested the assistance from Burlington Northern/ Santa Fe Railroad Police to assist with their bomb sniffing dog. Those items were cleared and collected as non-explosive.

The Scottsbluff Police Department Bomb Squad was requested to respond. The technicians checked the device and upon first observation, were not satisfied that it was not an explosive. The utilized their technics to have the device destroyed. It was determined afterward that the device was not an actual explosive but did have some characteristics of being one.

We want to thank the Scottsbluff Bomb Squad, Burlington Northern/ Santa Fe Railroad, Alliance Fire Department, Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol for their assistance.