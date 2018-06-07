Alliance Pillars For The Park Receives Pledge For $250,000

According to Allliance Pillars for the Park Chairman Tami Cox Swearingen, “We received a phone call this past friday from a former Alliance resident who would like to Pledge $250,000.00 dollars to the Pillars for the Park project. The conditions are that they remain anonymous, and that the pillars and whole sunken garden area will be restored.”

“They also issued a challenge to residents, business’s, organizations from Alliance to match their donation.The board of the PFP have all been working very hard toward raising money. However everyone is needed to complete the fundraising and begin construction phase Most of the donations received have come from former residents.”