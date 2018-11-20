Alliance Physical Therapy donates $1,000 to new disc golf course in Alliance

On Oct. 6 Alliance Physical Therapy and Box Butte General Hospital hosted the “Because I Can 5K Run/Walk.” The proceeds of that event were donated to the Alliance Disc Golf Committee and Alliance Park Foundation to be used for the update and re-design of the Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course at Laing Lake. Pictured are Darin Bottger and Brittany Ann McClary of Alliance Physical Therapy, Abby Grosse-Rhode and Jennifer Foster of Box Butte General Hospital, and Robbie Cerv and Kalin Krohe of the Alliance Disc Golf Committee.

As of Nov. 19 the Alliance Disc Golf Committee has raised $16,905 with a goal of around $21,000 – $23,000.

