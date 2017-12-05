Alliance PD On The Lookout For Drunk Drivers

Alliance Police Are Arresting Drunk Drivers This Holiday Season

Remember: You Drink & Drive. You Lose.

This holiday season, The Alliance Police Department will work around the clock to keep vehicle drivers and passengers safe as they search for drunk drivers. From December 15, 2017 – January 1, 2018, law enforcement is partnering with the Nebraska Highway Safety Office in a selective enforcement activity You Drink & Drive. You Lose. to get drunk drivers off the street and to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving.

“This holiday season, our residents will notice increased enforcement watching closely for anyone who is driving impaired.” said Lieutenant Jake Henion, of the Alliance Police Department. “It is vital that we keep our streets and our community safe, not just at the holidays, but every day. With extra travelers on the roads, and people attending holiday parties, we will likely see an uptick in drunk driving. We’ll be arresting anyone who breaks this life-saving law.”

Drunk driving can have deadly, devastating consequences. Last year in Nebraska alone, 218 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes, and 37 percent (81) died in alcohol related crashes.

Drunk driving offenders often serve jail time, lose their driver’s licenses, are charged higher insurance rates, and pay dozens of other unanticipated expenses ranging from attorney fees, court costs, car towing and repairs, and lost wages due to time off from work. But the ultimate cost of drunk driving is causing a traffic crash that injures or kills.

Follow these tips to stay safe on the road this holiday season:

● Remember that it is never okay to drive drunk. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation to get home safely.

● If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

● Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

Remember, it is never safe to drink and drive. The Alliance Police Department will be looking for drunk drivers. You Drink & Drive. You Lose.