Alliance Parking Enforcement

On April 25, 2018, the Alliance Police Department will begin a parking enforcement initiative to correct parking violations city-wide. Officers will be focusing on identifying and removing inoperable and abandoned vehicles from our city streets. Please review City ordinances for a full listing of parking rules. The following are examples of vehicles which may be removed from the street at the owner’s expense:

Vehicles with flat tires, missing wheels, missing functional parts, or otherwise obviously inoperable

Vehicles continuously parked in excess of seven days

Vehicles without valid license plates (excluding vehicles purchased within the last 30 days)

Owners of vehicles towed because of uncorrected parking violations may be subject to towing fees, impound fees, storage fees, and parking tickets prior to the release of the impounded vehicle.

The Alliance Police Department is continuing to help make our streets safer and neighborhoods more visually appealing to our residents and visitors.