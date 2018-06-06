Alliance offense stays red-hot, undefeated in Legion Baseball after 14-0 win over Morrill

The Alliance Spartans are making a mighty impression on the early season.

After a 14-0 victory in 2 1-2 innings Tuesday evening over Morrill, the Spartans remain undefeated at 13-0 and are appearing to be a serious candidate to make a district championship run and State Tournament berth in seniors American Legion Baseball.

The offense erupted early and often Tuesday with a dozen runs crossing the plate in the first inning. Caden Dean gave Alliance a 5-0 lead with a two-run triple and JJ Garza made it 10-0 with a two-run three-bagger of his own.

Garza and Joel Baker were both 3-for-3 at the plate and five Spartans drove in two runs.

Ezra Ray worked the first inning-and-a-third on the mound striking out three Morrill hitters. Baker and Devin Garcia finished up the game, which ended via the run rule entering the bottom of the third inning.

In the opening game of the doubleheader, the Spartan juniors defeated Morrill 12-0 to improve to 14-4.

Alliance is home for a second straight night Wednesday with Torrington coming to Bower-Shankland Field. The schedule has been altered to play a full nine-inning seniors game at 6:00. No juniors contest will be held Wednesday.

KCOW AM-1400 . 92.5 FM will have tonight’s live broadcast.