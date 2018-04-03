Alliance, Nebraska Makes National News

ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) — Power has been restored to a Nebraska Panhandle city that lost it overnight when a transmission cable came loose.

Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says the power went out at 8:17 p.m. Monday when the cable connecting to a transmission line from wholesaler Western Area Power Administration got loose at a city substation. The only power then available came from a city generator for downtown and those at area businesses, institutions and residences.

The cable was reattached early Tuesday morning, and Kuckkahn says the power was back on for all customers by 6 a.m.

He blamed the cable coming loose on wear and tear and weather over the years.

The city of around 8,400 residents is the county seat of Box Butte County.

Carhenge photo courtesy: Great Plains James