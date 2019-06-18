Alliance native and former Miss Nebraska will perform National Anthem at CWS

Alliance High School Graduate and 2011 Miss Nebraska, Kayla Batt Jacox will be singing the National Anthem during the 2019 College World Series. Kayla is one of seventeen vocalists, choral ensembles and instrumentalists from four states who will perform during the 12 day event at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. Kayla will sing the Anthem prior to game 10 of the CWS, Thursday, June 20 at 7 pm CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

After winning the title of Miss Nebraska in 2011, Kayla competed in the Miss America Pagent in 2012 and was also crowned Miss Congeniality. Kayla is a former Miss Alliance and Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen and a 2008 Alliance High Graduate