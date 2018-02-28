Alliance Named One Of The Most “Underrated City” in America

According to http://thrillist.com, Alliance, Nebraska has been named one of the “most underrated city in all 50 states”. Alliance Tourism Director Kevin Howard contacted Panhandle Post through Marketing Manager of Nebraska Tourism Commission Jenn Gjerd Wednesday afternoon with this information.

Matt Meltzer says, “Though it doesn’t have it as an official nickname, we’ll go ahead and bestow it here: Alliance is the roadside attraction capital of America. For a city its size (8,400 souls) it boats more visit-worthy attractions than anywhere. Start with Carhenge, a 96-foot sculpture where 39 vehicles are planted grills-down in the sand, painted grey to look like the original Stonehenge. You’ll also find Dobby’s Frontier Town, a stretch of preserved buildings from Nebraska’s frontier heyday, as well as the ghost town of Antioch where you’ll see the remnants from city’s era of Potash mining. Once you’ve seen the eerie history, relax and enjoy a movie at one of only two drive-in movie theaters in Nebraska, a serious dose of nostalgia in the expansive western part of the state.”

You can find the full list of all states “underrated” at the above link.