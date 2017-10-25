Alliance, Mitchell, Leyton Among Winners Tuesday Night

Tuesday Prep Volleyball Scoreboard

Alliance def. Chadron, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11 (3-2)

Bridgeport def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-14, 25-15 (2-0)

Cody-Kilgore def. Arthur County, 25-20, 25-17 (2-0)

Cody-Kilgore def. McPherson County, 25-17, 25-20 (2-0)

Leyton def. Banner County, 25-14, 25-9 (2-0)

Leyton def. Minatare, 25-12, 25-9 (2-0)

Leyton def. South Platte, 26-24, 25-6 (2-0)

Mitchell def. Bridgeport, 25-15, 25-14 (2-0)

Mitchell def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-15, 25-13 (2-0)

Ogallala def. Gering, 25-20, 20-25, 25-10, 25-15 (3-1)

South Platte def. Banner County, 25-9, 25-12 (2-0)

**If your score isn’t posted is wasn’t reported to Panhandle Post or the NSAA. To report a score contact KQSK or KCOW**