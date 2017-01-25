Alliance Meter Readers Need your Help

Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance Utility Office needs your help! Meter readers will be attempting to read meters from 1st Street to 24th Street between Laramie and Missouri Avenues beginning Thursday, January 26. Please scoop a path through the snow to allow access to both your electric and water meters and check gates to ensure they will open. If you are unable to clear a safe path for the meter readers, residents are invited to read both meters and call the Utility Billing Office at 762-5075 to report the readings. A highlighted map of the areas to be read is available on the City webpage at www.cityofalliance.net under the News Flash category.