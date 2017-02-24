Alliance Meter Readers Need Your Assistance

According to the City of Alliance, “The large amount of snow is affecting our meter readers again! We are currently reading electric and water meters with account numbers that begin with 2. Will you please help by scooping out your gates and providing access to your meters? If that isn’t possible, you may call in your readings or take a photo and bring it by or e-mail it. If the meter readers put a hang tag on your door because they cannot get to your meter, please fill it out with your readings and return it to avoid an estimated usage.”