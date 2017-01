Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) volunteer, Jeanne Murray, will be in Alliance at the University of Nebraska Box Butte County Extension Office, 415 Black Hills Ave, on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, to help persons new to Medicare in 2017, Medicare & Medicaid beneficiaries with Prescription Drug Plans and answer Medicare questions. To schedule an appointment, call Jeanne at 308-632-6554. Leave a message, if needed.