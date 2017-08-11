Alliance Man Taken Into Custody For Driving Under The Influence

According to Alliance Police Lt. Edward Tjaden, “On August 10, 2017, shortly after 2pm the Alliance Police Department investigated a motor vehicle accident near 10th and Emerson. One driver, Dylan Shoemaker, 11-19-93, of Alliance was taken into police custody at the scene for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and a short time later was transported to Box Butte General Hospital. Mr. Shoemaker has pending charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to Yield Right of Way.”