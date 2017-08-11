Panhandle Post

Alliance Man Taken Into Custody For Driving Under The Influence

According to Alliance Police Lt. Edward Tjaden, “On August 10, 2017, shortly after 2pm the Alliance Police Department investigated a motor vehicle accident near 10th and Emerson.  One driver, Dylan Shoemaker, 11-19-93, of Alliance was taken into police custody at the scene for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and a short time later was transported to Box Butte General Hospital.  Mr. Shoemaker has pending charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Failure to Yield Right of Way.”

