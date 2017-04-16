Alliance Man Gets 40 Years To Life For Killing Brother

GERING, Neb. (AP) — An Alliance man has been given 40 years to life in prison for stabbing to death his older brother in Scottsbluff.

Court records say 41-year-old William Reed was sentenced Thursday in Scotts Bluff District Court in Gering. Last month a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and a weapons crime in the slaying of 42-year-old Christopher Reed.

William Reed testified that he didn’t remember any details about stabbing his brother April 22 last year at Christopher’s home. Reed said he and his brother had been drinking.