GERING, Neb. (AP) — An Alliance man has been convicted of stabbing to death his brother in Scottsbluff.

The jury deliberated for less than two hours Wednesday before finding 41-year-old William Reed guilty of second-degree murder and a weapons crime. His sentencing is scheduled for April 13.

In court Wednesday Reed said he didn’t remember any details about stabbing his brother, 42-year-old Christopher Reed, on April 22 at Christopher’s home. Reed said he and his brother had been drinking.