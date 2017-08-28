Alliance Man Crashes Into Utility Pole

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “On August 25th at approximately 6:00 P.M., the Alliance Police Department was called to an accident at West Third Street and Cody Avenue. A vehicle driven by Christopher J. Escamilla of Alliance was turning eastbound off of Cody Avenue onto West Third Street. Escamilla stated that he was distracted and ran off the road over the curb and struck a utility pole. Escamilla was driving a 2014 Mazda 4 door sedan and received approximately $8500.00 damage. The utility pole received approximately $1000.00 damage. The Alliance City electric crew was notified and responded to check the integrity of the pole.”