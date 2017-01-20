Alliance Man Arrested in Meth Distribution Case

Acccording to Alliance Police Lt. Edward Tjaden, “On January 18, 2017 Brian Chesson, DOB 8-21-70, of Alliance, was arrested on one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Along with this arrest, a search warrant was also issued and served as part of this case, leading to the search of a local mobile home and vehicles. This case was conducted by the Alliance Police Department, with help from the Nebraska State Patrol, and investigators from several Panhandle agencies assigned to the WING Drug Task Force.”

The arrest and searches were conducted without incident or injury, and the Alliance Police Department would like to thank area agencies for their assistance.