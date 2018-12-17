Alliance man arrested for growing marijuana

An Alliance man has been arrested following a marijuana grow operation.



According to Alliance Police Lt. Kendall Allison, on Dec. 17 the Alliance Police Department received an anonymous tip of a marijuana manufacturing operation.

Alliance Police and Western Nebraska Intelligence and Narcotics Group (WING) made a search of a residence in the 400 block of S. Potash. “A search of the home led to the seizure of over 3.5 pounds of marijuana and several items consistent with a marijuana grow operation,” Allison said.

49 year old Russell Anders was arrested and incarcerated in the Box Butte County jail on possession of more than a pound of marijuana, manufacturing of marijuana, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, said Allison.