Alliance making renovations to city’s sunken gardens

ALLIANCE, Neb. (AP) — Alliance officials are starting work on renovations for the city’s sunken gardens. The city announced Friday that the first step of the renovations is almost complete.



City officials plan to release a request for qualifications to select a firm that will complete design and construction drawings for the project. The chosen firm will be required to estimate renovation costs, provide materials options, evaluate existing structures and develop construction documents.

City officials will oversee the design and materials selection process. The work will help them determine a precise budget. The project will then get bid out to contractors.