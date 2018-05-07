Alliance Library To “Rock” For This Summer’s Reading Program

The Alliance Public Library will host a “Registration Party” for the 2018 summer reading program on Friday, May 18 from 2-4 p.m. People of all ages are invited to sign up for summer reading while enjoying music from local students to kick off the “Libraries Rock!” theme.

Activities and reading challenges are planned for preschool aged children through adult, throughout the month of June. The first activity will be Wednesday, May 23 for children going into the first grade and older. Laura Mangas, the Alliance Middle School band instructor, will talk about and demonstrate the woodwind family of instruments, which includes the flute, clarinet, and saxophone. May 25 will begin the first week of the children’s reading program, for preschoolers through high school, and their first “check-in” to qualify for a weekly drawing and the grand prize drawing will be Friday, June 1 before 3 p.m.

Monday, June 4 will kick off “Musical Mondays, with a musical presented each Monday afternoon. Programs for grades 1-12 will continue on Wednesday afternoons with a different “family” of instruments being presented each week. There are also activities planned for teens, preschoolers, and families.

Thursday evenings will feature adult programs with a variety of music concerts and craft programs. Our first event on Thursday, May 24 at 6 pm is “Music! Music! Music!” with Larry Holub and Cynthia Horn. The Adult Reading Program will also include a drawing each week for two tickets to the Fort Robinson Post Playhouse. To enter, check out any music item (book or DVD) from the Library and fill out an entry form. We will also have a special drawing on Friday, June 29 for those who complete 6 categories of a separate reading contest, with more information included on the entry forms at the Circulation Desk.

For more information, please contact Elaine Bleisch, Children and Youth Services Librarian or Cynthia Horn, Adult Services Librarian at (308) 762-1387.