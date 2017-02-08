Alliance Library To Offer New Digital Magazine, Audio Book Services

The Alliance Public Library now provides patron access to over 150 current magazine issues through the digital service, Zinio for Libraries. The library has also added a digital audio book platform called OneClickdigital that provides patrons access to over 7,000 audio book titles. Both offer simultaneous checkout with no wait lists for popular titles.

Zinio for Libraries will allow the Alliance Public Library to increase the size and diversity of its magazine collection by offering access to a wide variety of popular magazines, including special interest titles. In addition to the most current issue, patrons are able to check and read back issues of their favorite publications.

OneClickdigital will supplement the current OverDrive digital collection that has been available to Alliance Public Library patrons over the past ten years. “With the development of digital library services, and the increased price of physical audio books, we feel OneClickdigital will be a valued service for the devoted audio book fans in our community,” says Technical Services Librarian Tiffany Hickox. “The titles are always available for checkout and since they are files, they cannot be damaged or destroyed like physical CDs.”

Both Zinio and OneClickdigital are free to use for all Alliance Public Library cardholders. Content may be streamed online or downloaded to mobile devices via easy to use mobile apps. The services may be accessed from the library’s online catalog at https://alliancelibrary.org. For more information, or for help logging in, please contact the library at 762-1387.