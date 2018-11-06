Alliance Library To Host Alliance Author Beth Trennepohl

The Alliance Public Library is excited to host Beth Trennepohl, Alliance author, for a Presentation and Book Signing of her recently published book “Hope Beckons” on Tuesday, November 13 at 7 pm in the Community Rooms! Beth is also a counselor and speaker, who is passionate about helping individuals live empowered and more satisfying lives. Drawing from her experience as a counselor, assisting with hundreds of life-transformations, including her own, Beth’s message is rich with pivotal and practical insights. She currently resides with her husband in Alliance; the couple has raised two sons, and now they enjoy grandchildren as well.

Please contact Cynthia Horn, Outreach/Adult Services Librarian at 762-1387 for more information.