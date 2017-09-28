Alliance Library Opens New Book Store

The Alliance Public Library Bookstore, “A Novel Idea” is open for business! The bookstore is stocked with a wide variety of books, DVD’s, gift baskets, bookmarks and more! Inventory will also include gift shop items and home décor unique to readers, and furniture made from recycled books.

The books for sale in the bookstore are donated items from the general public. When books are given to the library, staff assesses the need for the book in the library collection first. If it is not needed on the shelves, the newer titles, high demand titles or classics are placed in the bookstore. Books that have not been purchased in six months are then given to the Friends of the Library for their book sales.

Proceeds from the bookstore are given to the Library Foundation to be used for future improvements to the library.