Alliance launches effort to encourage safer and increased access to walking, biking

By Jessica Davies

Panhandle Public Health District Assistant Health Director, Wellness Coordinator

Taking a walk or bike ride can be such an easy thing to do, but many people may say they can’t find the time or it’s not safe in their neighborhood.



While Alliance has a terrific trail system in place, local community members are thinking about what else they can do to make the community more walkable and bikeable – where it is safe to be active and infrastructure and programs are in place to encourage more physical activity.

“Connected sidewalks, trails, and safe streets create environments that support an active lifestyle,” said Dan Newhoff, Wellness Coordinator with Box Butte General Hospital.

“It was identified as a priority area in the hospital’s most recent Community Health Improvement Plan so we feel this opportunity is timely to begin moving forward with the community conversation,” he added.

If you have an interest in increasing overall health, are looking for new opportunities to get you or your loved ones more active, engaged, and healthy-join us and offer your perspective.

The Activate Alliance Community Forum will take place on the evening of Wednesday, May 22 from 5:30-8 pm at the Box Butte General Hospital Rehab and Wellness Center Exercise Gym. Light refreshments will be provided. Register now by contacting Janelle Visser at 308-487-3600 Ext. 105 or jvisser@pphd.org.

The event features interactive activities and is designed to be high-energy and engaged facilitation to help plan the next steps for the community – which could include environmental design elements, complete streets, and enhanced programs to support an active lifestyle.

“We need everyone’s input and voice to be part of this critical conversation,” said Jessica Davies, Assistant Health Director with Panhandle Public Health District.

For additional information visit www.pphd.org. Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.