Alliance Kiwanis Club 61st Annual Stars Of Tomorrow Show This Sunday

The Alliance Kiwanis Club 61st Annual Stars of Tomorrow Show will be held Sunday, April 2, 2017, with Kindergarten through 12th grade competition starting at 3:00pm. All performances will be at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center (PAC).

The competition categories are as follows: K-3rd grade, 4th-6th grade, 7th-9th grade and 10th-12th grade.

The overall Star of Stars scholarship award is $1,000 for this year’s Stars of Tomorrow Show.

Ticket prices are only: $5.00 adults; $4.00 seniors; $10 family.