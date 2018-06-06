Alliance Iron Horse Entertainment District Approved, Electric Metering Discussion At Council (Audio)

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday evening to discussion a large agenda. Council introduced many new employees and interns including Utilities Billing Clerk Courtney LaMont, Public Transit Driver/Dispatcher Anita Sanchez, Library Clerk Judy Meyer, Finance Department Intern Jorgen Johnson, Police Department Intern MaKylee Kaping, Museum Division Intern Elora Bleisch, along with seasonal employees for parks, golf, cemetery, Carhenge, and Public Works.

There was a rezoning request for Rodney Blakeman to rezone the eastern most 290.5 feet of Block 2 (Blakeman Subdivision to M-2, Heavy Industrial). The property is located at the northwest corner of the intersection of West 6th Street and Ramblin Road.

The City of Alliance has established an Entertainment District in the 200 Block of Box Butte Avenue. It is being called the Iron Horse District. The City has completed all of the necessary actions with the State of Nebraska Liquor Control Commission in order to move forward with implementation of the program. Box Butte Development Corporation will be over seeing this for a six-year period as the “Promotional Association”. Bands on the Bricks will continue to use this district for the 4th year in a row for their concert series starting July 6th. Along with the new Entertainment District all of the bars in the 200 Block including Gathering Spot, Players Sports Bar, and Sandhillers Salon were granted liquor licenses to be used during events in that area.

Staff is recommending the purchase of 40 additional trash containers along with the associated hardware to replace containers that have deteriorated and to distribute additional containers. The cost is $25,690. There was also a resolution for the award of the Storm Jetting and Inspection Project to Midlands Contracting Inc (Johnson Service Company) of Kearney in the amount of $49,375.

The City will also enter into a purchase agreement with Next Generation Properties of Nebraska LLC for Block 1, Wheeler Addition in Alliance. The property is commonly addressed as 1200 Flack Avenue. This area will be converted into a new parks shop and public transit bus barn. You can hear full council audio below.

Staff also had a long discussion with the current policy regarding Electric Primary Metering and potential alternatives to enhance and clarify this classification of electric service.