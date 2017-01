Due to the blowing snow conditions, the Alliance Boys Basketball games at Hot Springs, SD have been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.  Eagle Radio has received several reports of dangerous driving conditions with blowing and drifting snow on Highway 385 north between Alliance and Chadron.

Also the Hemingford World Strides Italian Buffet Fundraiser scheduled for Sunday at the Westside Event Center has been postponed to Sunday February 12, due to the blowing snow.