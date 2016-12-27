Alliance Holiday Basketball Tournament Dec. 29-30

The Alliance Holiday Basketball Tournament is set for Thursday Dec.29 and Friday Dec. 30. Action begins Thursday with Gordon/Rushville vs Mitchell Girls at 1 pm, followed by Gordon/Rushville vs Mitchell Boys at 2:30 pm. Alliance vs Bridgeport Girls at 4 pm and Alliance and Bridgeport Boys at 5:30 pm. The Girls 3rd place game is set for Friday at 1 followed by the Boys 3rd place game at 2:30.

The Girls Championship game is scheduled for 4 pm and the Boys Championship game will follow at 5:30. We will broadcast the Alliance games on Thursday on KCOW and panhandlepost.com We will not be able to broadcast the Friday games due to our commitment to the Nebraska Network coverage of the Music City Bowl which will run from 8:30 am to 9 pm on Friday. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.