Alliance holds off Buckley late for Clair Conley Baseball Tournament title Monday

The Alliance Spartans are Clair Conley Tournament Legion Baseball champions after holding off a furious rally late from Buckley.

Alliance built a 5-0 lead with a couple of RBI doubles and sac flies and took that advantage into the top of the sixth. After a pair of walks and a single Buckley scored two on a play where Alliance committed two errors, then added a run on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-3.

Alliance would hold on after Buckley got the tying man to the plate in the final inning but had the runner picked off at first to end the game securing the Spartans tournament victory.

Alliance is 21-6 after finishing the tournament 3-1.

JJ Garza pitched all but the final two outs for the win, striking out five and allowing just one earned run.