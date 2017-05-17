Alliance Historic Vaults Talked About At City Council, Full Meeting Audio



The Alliance City Council met Tuesday night at 7pm and introduced Karna Hansen as a new Customer Service Utility Office Clerk, and Erin Walker as a Parks Maintenance Worker. Council approved the blighted and substandard study for the Wyoming avenue addition area in Alliance. The property includes the land bound by West 3rd street to the north, the BNSF railway right of way to the eat, Kansas street to the south, and Cody avenue to the west. The Alliance Planning Commission reviewed the study at their April 11th meeting .

Council approved a resolution spearheaded by a member of the Alliance Park and Tree Board, Tami Swearingen. This resolution authorizes a fundraising campaign for the Central Park Sunken Garden and Pillars project through the Alliance Park Foundation. You can find out more information on the “Pillars for the Park” facebook page.

Another resolution was spoke about dealing with a streetscape change order to preserve the vaults and proceed with construction. These are the historic vaults underneath the old Dollar General and Rhoads building on Box Butte Avenue in Alliance. Historic Main Street Director Holly Heath was in attendance to weigh in on what will be happening. You can hear the full city council audio below.