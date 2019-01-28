Alliance High School hosts Speech Invitational

Alliance High School hosted their annual Speech Invitational on Saturday, January 26, 2019. Nine schools competed in 9 different NSAA speaking events. Congratulations to the following AHS students for earning a finalist medal in their events:

Saphina Achi – 1st Place – Persuasive Speaking

Tristain Bleisch – 6th Place – Entertainment Speaking

Alliance Speech Instructor Mary Theresa Green would like to Thank all of the Alliance Public Schools staff and administration, and members of the community, for their help in judging the meet.