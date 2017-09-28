Alliance High School Homecoming 2017

Homecoming week activities continued last night at Alliance High School with the Coronation of Homecoming Royalty. Freshman Attendants were Courtney Cox and Ian Erickson. Sophomore Attendants were Cameron Tritle and Charles Otto. Junior Attendants, Madilyn Garza and Corbin Stark. Senior 2nd Attendants Domonique Harris and Cade Pfeiffer. Senior 1st Attendants, Shae Toof and Nathan Fancher. This years Homecoming Queen Dani Carter and King DJ Martinez. The Homecoming parade will be held Friday at 2:30 pm along Box Butte Ave with the football game vs Hastings, Friday night at 7 pm.