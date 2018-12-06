Alliance High School Choirs at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance – The Alliance High School Choirs will be in concert at the Alliance Public Library on Friday, Dec. 15 in the community room. This holiday event will begin at noon.

The groups performing will include Mixed Choir, Harmonics Show Choir, and Velocity Show Choir sharing their holiday selections.

In between the choir performances will be holiday readings and trivia. The event will finish around 1:30 pm.

For more information, call Cynthia Horn, Outreach and Adult Services Librarian at 762-1387.