Alliance High Alumnus To Start New Season With Husker Marching Band



An Alliance High Alumnus Ian Nelson will march with the Cornhusker Marching band making a debut on September 2nd. Nelson is a senior trombone player for the Huskers, and studying in music education. Nelson also worked at KCOW radio as a part-time employee while in high school. He is a 2014 AHS grad and the son of Shawn and Audrey Nelson. We spoke with Nelson about his experience marching, going to school at UNL, music memories from his high school days under the direction of Dick and Dave Rischling in Alliance, and more. You can hear the full interview below.

This year the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has a 300 member marching band, and will perform Saturday Sept. 2nd at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln with a pregame and halftime show for the season opener against Arkansas State. The marching band contains people from almost every part of the country including 78 percent from Nebraska. A good 22 percent of students are music education or music majors. The band members had to pass multiple auditions to be part of this experience.