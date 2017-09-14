Alliance Fountain Photo Gallery

On Wednesday night many residents in Alliance gathered at the Central Park Fountain to see the new LED color light system with donation of funds by Eva Knight. The lights now have several different color schemes to choose from. In attendance were speakers Becci Thomas of the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, Ryan Reynolds of the Alliance City Council, and Eva Knight.

In 1988, then Mayor Eva Knight invited local residents to gather along Box Butte Avenue and place quarters on a mile of masking tape to raise money for the renovation of Central Park fountain. In commemoration of that event, residents brought quarters and lined them up around the fountain Wednesday night.