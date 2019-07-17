Alliance First National Spartan Juniors 4 time Area Champs

The Alliance First National Spartan Juniors clinched their 4th straight Class B, Area 7 Championship Tuesday night in Sidney. The top seed Spartans needed to play 2 games to take the title vs #2 Ogallala. In the opening game Ogallala used strong pitching to win 4-2 and force a second, winner take all game. Kellen Muhr pitched well and added 2 hits, despite the loss.

Game 2, saw the teams tied 1-1 early and then after waiting out 2 weather delays, Alliance scratched out 2 runs in the 5th and added 2 insurance runs in the 6th, to take a 5-2 win. Victor Hinojosa went 6 1/3 innings on the mound, giving up 2 runs on 4 hits and struck out 4. Brantz Halouska got the final 2 outs to preserve the win and send Alliance on to the Class B State Tournament for a 4th straight season. Alliance is now 30-11 on the season.

Besides Alliance, Hickman has qualified for state as the B-1 Champion. Waverly from B-2, Roncalli from B-3, Beatrice from B-4, Central City from B-5, Broken Bow from B-6 and McCook will be the host team. The Class B Junior State Tournament will be July 20-24 in McCook. We will update when the pairings have been set.