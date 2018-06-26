Alliance Firework Ordinances

In accordance with City of Alliance ordinances and state regulations, fireworks may be legally discharged from June 25 until July 2 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. and July 3 and 4 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 midnight. Please practice safety while discharging fireworks and remember that the use, purchase or possession of fireworks by any person under the age of 12 is prohibited, unless direct supervision is provided by a person 18 years of age or older. If you have questions regarding firework safety, please contact the Alliance Fire Department at (308) 762-2151.