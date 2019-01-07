Alliance Fire Department called to semi fire

The Alliance Fire Department fought a semi fire in Alliance Friday night.

According to Alliance Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schrum, the Alliance Fire Department were called to a semi fire at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4 in the 100 block of Mississippi.

“We laid a water supply line from 1st and Grand Avenue down to the truck on fire in a row a semi’s,” said Schrum. “We had a little extension to one other semi, but it totally consumed the original semi.”

The estimated damage to the semi truck was $15,000. The fire was under control at 7:26 p.m.

Schrum said, “The cause of the fire is unknown.”