Panhandle Post learned of a single vehicle accident about 2 miles east of Ellsworth off highway 2 on Friday morning around 8:40am. While arriving at the scene it appeared the vehicle was south of highway 2. According to local authorities one female hit her head on the windshield, and was transported to Box Butte General Hospital. Alliance Fire Department crews, and EMS assisted with this accident. The name and condition of the individual is not known at this time.