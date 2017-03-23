Alliance East 10th Street Project To Begin

The City of Alliance in association with the Federal Highway Administration and the Nebraska Department of Roads is happy to announce the construction of the East 10th Street Project will begin April 3. Construction will take place in four phases that will require road closures and detour routes for each phase. Paul Reed Construction and Supply from Gering, NE will serve as the contractor.

The East 10th Street Project will include the removal and replacement of the existing pavement, alley and driveway approaches, curb and gutter, sidewalks, pavement markings and storm sewer inlets. Construction of a 10-foot bicycle trail will take place on the north side of 10th Street from Flack Avenue to Meadowlark. Placement of an on-street bicycle lane on 10th Street from Sweetwater Avenue to Flack Avenue will include the elimination of parking on the north side of 10th Street as outlined in the public outreach process during the design of the project.

The project phases will be as follows:

Phase 1 – Box Butte Avenue to Yellowstone Avenue

Phase 2 – Yellowstone Avenue to Grand Avenue

Phase 3 – Grand Avenue to Hudson Avenue

Phase 4 – Hudson Avenue to Flack Avenue

The detour route will be Third Street/Highway 2 via Box Butte Avenue and Flack Avenue/Highway 87. Construction of the bicycle trail from Flack Avenue to Meadowlark will occur simultaneously with the project phases. 10th Street east of Flack Avenue will remain open at all times.