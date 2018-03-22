Alliance Eagle’s Auxiliary Donates $2,000 To BBGH Dialysis Unit

Five officers of the Alliance Eagle’s Auxiliary Aerie 136 presented two $1,000 checks to the Box Butte General Hospital Dialysis Unit Wednesday, March 21. The donations were made possible by a grant from the FOE Grand Aerie Diabetes and Kidney Funds. Dialysis Unit Manager Kailee Kelly, RN, (fourth from right), was very appreciative of the donation, which will be used for equipment and supplies. Those attending the check presentation were, from left to right: Dialysis Unit Physician Assistant Jerre Mount and Medical Director Dr. Eric Wiebe; Eagle Auxiliary members Pat Heitz, local Diabetes Fund Chairman Wanda Schaper, President Mary Barthel, local Kidney Fund Chairman Shelly Sanders, and to the right of Kailee, Klara Serl; BBGH CEO Lori Mazanec and CNO Carolyn Jones. Box Butte General Hospital is an equal opportunity provider and employer.