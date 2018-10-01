Alliance Downtown Trick Or Treating

The Alliance Chamber of Commerce would like to invite you to participate in trick or treating downtown. The 300 and 400 blocks of Box Butte Avenue will be blocked off to allow trick or treaters to safely travel in the downtown area. The street area will be for “trunk or treaters” or businesses to participate in this event. The Chamber will provide you with a sign stating you will participate in Trick or Treating if you wish to participate in the event downtown. This event will take place October 31st from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.