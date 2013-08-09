Panhandle Post

ALLIANCE DANCER CROWNED COUNTY FAIR QUEEN

One of Alliance’s premiere dancers was crowned Box Butte County Fair Queen last night.

16-year-old Ali Iossi, the daughter of Ron and Janine Iossi, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship and will serve as one of the top ambassadors for the Box Butte County Fair for the next year.

Iossi, who won the Alliance Kiwanis Club’s Stars of Tomorrow contest this past April with a dance routine, entertained the crowd with a barn dance routine in honor of the new livestock barn.

Iossi says winning the contest was a dream come true.

“I was wearing a plastic crown when I was three years old pretending I was a queen,” she said.  “I also looked up to the fair royalty, and now I am looking forward to being a good role model for young girls!”

Iossi will be a junior at Alliance High School this fall.

Crowned the First Attendant was Christa Horn who will also be a junior at Alliance High School, who will be awarded an $800 scholarship.

Named Second Attendant is Paige Phillips of Hemingford who earns a $700 scholarship.

Selected as Miss Congeniality is Brianna Ridenour, who is awarded a $600 scholarship. Ridenour will be a senior at Alliance High later this month.

1956 — Donna Hennings, Judy Grabher, Beverly Zack

1957 — Delphine Votruba, Marilyn Tinsley, Kay Appleyard

1958 — Marlene Engel, Patsy Fisher, Nancy Overstreet

1959 — Johanna Kettelhut, Emily Roan, Jan Vedder

1960 — Janice Fegler, Lavonne Campbell, Jeanne Planansky

1961 — Kaye Schnurr, Betty Heinz, Donna Wyland

1962 — Charlotte Fisher, Cathy Maiefski, Lavonne Campbell

1963 — Patty Overstreet, Sheila Headden, Rhonda Rosenberger

1964 — Sandra Grabher, Sherry Mundt, Gloria Tlamka

1965 — Kaye Scott, Sharon Headden, Carolyn Underwood

1966 — Sandra Turechek, Susan Lierk, Pat Overstreet

1967 — Carol Johnson, Linda Becker, Doris Wood

1968 — Susan Sheldon, Debra Fulton, Diane Gordon

1969 — Teri Broad, Janet Gordon, Sharren Foltz

1970 — Gayle Grabher, Nancy Roland, Denice Pipitt

1971 — Judy Hollinrake, Mary Casey, Karen Johnson, Rhonda Chadwick

1972 — Danette Swanson, Karen Danbom, Kathy Paulsen, Debbie Kirchner

1973 — Anita Krohn, Kay Drabbels, Bobby Lliteras, Sandy Vogel

1974 — Joni Roes, Roxy Meter, Anita Iodence, Mary Chinnock, Julie Rust

1975 — Lynette Green, Carol Wood, Janet Behm, Karen Engelhaupt

1976 — Nancy Brown, Colleen Katen, Nancy Adams, Carol Danbom

1977 — Gailene Horstman, Willow Krause, Renee Jinks, Theodora Liakos

1978 — Tracy Swanson, Jana Weed, Susan Manning, Nancy Lembke

1979 — Erin Kelly, Gay Kiester, Brenda Jespersen, LeaAnn Winget

1980 — Anne Mundt, Kelly Cullan, Laurie Hoff, Dee Campbell

1981 — Karen Kresl, Jill Kirchner, Shawn Lore

1982 — Barbie Johnson, Robyn Morris, Michelle Delsing, Angie Cullan

1983 — Karla Kresl, Eden Edwards, Kristen Rickman, Marilyn Clark

1984 — Nancy Gies, Kris Craig, Johanna Shepard

1985 — Tamra Prochazka, Veronica Jesse, Nancy Fowler, Wendy Evans

1986 — Laura Hill, Allyson Keeley, Amanda Schnell, Cheryl Bolen

1987 — Tricia Turek, Colleen Clark, Sandi Mundt, Debra Specht

1988 — Keri Taylor, Bobbi Jo Braden, Nikki Pierce, Julie Cullan

1989 — Susan Olson, Leah Reed, Amy Roberts, Kaylene Kumpf

1990 — Amanda King, Brenda Reifschneider, Rochelle Hjersman, Rhonda Quick

1991 — Jennifer Schafer, Lisa McMeekin, Julie Karell, Shane Christophersen, Lori Wilder

1992 — Hope Redfield, Angela O’Brien, Lydia Davis, Lori Osche

1993 — Dawn Davies, Nicole Lovell, Christine Sheldon, Tammy Davies

1994 — Kory Obermiller, Jennifer Ullrich, Karleen Becker

1995 — Riki Cornish, Amy Delsing, Heidi Zajic, Amber Fry

1996 — Amy Sherfey, Misty Cheek, Shay Bates, Darcy Kampbell

1997 — Maggie Zochol, Kim Ahrens, Mandy Ensign, Holly Bell

1998 — Sherry Zochol, Brooke Raschke, Jessica Pfieffer, Christina Kloch

1999 — Jessica Schledewitz, Misty Prochazka, Erin Hanson, Anessa Stewart

2000 — Megan Schefcik, Cortney White, Lisa Fry, Brooke Kusek

2001 — Jenilee Nodlinski, Jamie Herian, Kelle Goodsen, Bridget Collins

2002 — Joelle Schumacher, Grace Moody, Maloree Schefcik, Val Elder

2003 — Hilary Moscrip, Alice Leider, Lindsey Cayer, Starla Larson

2004 — April Roes, Eden Clausen, Chevonne Forgey, Melissa Zapata

2005 — Amber Leider, Shellie Intermill, Amy Applegarth, Ammie Przymus

2006 — Gina Jespersen, Sara Watson, Kari Penlerik, Barbie Essay

2007 — Kirsten Swanson, Blake Becker, Kelsey Forgey, Melissa Cervantes.

2008 — Megan Dimmitt, Haylee McVicker, Stephanie Burger, Kate Kraneow

2009 — Amy Harris, Brooke Hannaford, Liz Jensen, Rebecca French

2010 — Katee Folkerts, Lindsay Marquart, Taylor Forgey, Jessica VanCoppenolle

2011 — Hannah Wood, Hannah Kesterson, Megan Gould, Kaitlyn McCoy

2012 — Ashtyn Shrewsbury, Kelsy Wood, Ellie Applegarth, Jayleen Forgey

2013 — Ali Iossi, Christa Horn, Paige Phillips, Brianna Ridenour

 

 

