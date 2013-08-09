ALLIANCE DANCER CROWNED COUNTY FAIR QUEEN

One of Alliance’s premiere dancers was crowned Box Butte County Fair Queen last night.

16-year-old Ali Iossi, the daughter of Ron and Janine Iossi, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship and will serve as one of the top ambassadors for the Box Butte County Fair for the next year.

Iossi, who won the Alliance Kiwanis Club’s Stars of Tomorrow contest this past April with a dance routine, entertained the crowd with a barn dance routine in honor of the new livestock barn.

Iossi says winning the contest was a dream come true.

“I was wearing a plastic crown when I was three years old pretending I was a queen,” she said. “I also looked up to the fair royalty, and now I am looking forward to being a good role model for young girls!”

Iossi will be a junior at Alliance High School this fall.

Crowned the First Attendant was Christa Horn who will also be a junior at Alliance High School, who will be awarded an $800 scholarship.

Named Second Attendant is Paige Phillips of Hemingford who earns a $700 scholarship.

Selected as Miss Congeniality is Brianna Ridenour, who is awarded a $600 scholarship. Ridenour will be a senior at Alliance High later this month.