ALLIANCE DANCER CROWNED COUNTY FAIR QUEEN

One of Alliance’s premiere dancers was crowned Box Butte County Fair Queen last night.
16-year-old Ali Iossi, the daughter of Ron and Janine Iossi, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship and will serve as one of the top ambassadors for the Box Butte County Fair for the next year.
Iossi, who won the Alliance Kiwanis Club’s Stars of Tomorrow contest this past April with a dance routine, entertained the crowd with a barn dance routine in honor of the new livestock barn.
Iossi says winning the contest was a dream come true.
“I was wearing a plastic crown when I was three years old pretending I was a queen,” she said. “I also looked up to the fair royalty, and now I am looking forward to being a good role model for young girls!”
Iossi will be a junior at Alliance High School this fall.
Crowned the First Attendant was Christa Horn who will also be a junior at Alliance High School, who will be awarded an $800 scholarship.
Named Second Attendant is Paige Phillips of Hemingford who earns a $700 scholarship.
Selected as Miss Congeniality is Brianna Ridenour, who is awarded a $600 scholarship. Ridenour will be a senior at Alliance High later this month.
1956 — Donna Hennings, Judy Grabher, Beverly Zack
1957 — Delphine Votruba, Marilyn Tinsley, Kay Appleyard
1958 — Marlene Engel, Patsy Fisher, Nancy Overstreet
1959 — Johanna Kettelhut, Emily Roan, Jan Vedder
1960 — Janice Fegler, Lavonne Campbell, Jeanne Planansky
1961 — Kaye Schnurr, Betty Heinz, Donna Wyland
1962 — Charlotte Fisher, Cathy Maiefski, Lavonne Campbell
1963 — Patty Overstreet, Sheila Headden, Rhonda Rosenberger
1964 — Sandra Grabher, Sherry Mundt, Gloria Tlamka
1965 — Kaye Scott, Sharon Headden, Carolyn Underwood
1966 — Sandra Turechek, Susan Lierk, Pat Overstreet
1967 — Carol Johnson, Linda Becker, Doris Wood
1968 — Susan Sheldon, Debra Fulton, Diane Gordon
1969 — Teri Broad, Janet Gordon, Sharren Foltz
1970 — Gayle Grabher, Nancy Roland, Denice Pipitt
1971 — Judy Hollinrake, Mary Casey, Karen Johnson, Rhonda Chadwick
1972 — Danette Swanson, Karen Danbom, Kathy Paulsen, Debbie Kirchner
1973 — Anita Krohn, Kay Drabbels, Bobby Lliteras, Sandy Vogel
1974 — Joni Roes, Roxy Meter, Anita Iodence, Mary Chinnock, Julie Rust
1975 — Lynette Green, Carol Wood, Janet Behm, Karen Engelhaupt
1976 — Nancy Brown, Colleen Katen, Nancy Adams, Carol Danbom
1977 — Gailene Horstman, Willow Krause, Renee Jinks, Theodora Liakos
1978 — Tracy Swanson, Jana Weed, Susan Manning, Nancy Lembke
1979 — Erin Kelly, Gay Kiester, Brenda Jespersen, LeaAnn Winget
1980 — Anne Mundt, Kelly Cullan, Laurie Hoff, Dee Campbell
1981 — Karen Kresl, Jill Kirchner, Shawn Lore
1982 — Barbie Johnson, Robyn Morris, Michelle Delsing, Angie Cullan
1983 — Karla Kresl, Eden Edwards, Kristen Rickman, Marilyn Clark
1984 — Nancy Gies, Kris Craig, Johanna Shepard
1985 — Tamra Prochazka, Veronica Jesse, Nancy Fowler, Wendy Evans
1986 — Laura Hill, Allyson Keeley, Amanda Schnell, Cheryl Bolen
1987 — Tricia Turek, Colleen Clark, Sandi Mundt, Debra Specht
1988 — Keri Taylor, Bobbi Jo Braden, Nikki Pierce, Julie Cullan
1989 — Susan Olson, Leah Reed, Amy Roberts, Kaylene Kumpf
1990 — Amanda King, Brenda Reifschneider, Rochelle Hjersman, Rhonda Quick
1991 — Jennifer Schafer, Lisa McMeekin, Julie Karell, Shane Christophersen, Lori Wilder
1992 — Hope Redfield, Angela O’Brien, Lydia Davis, Lori Osche
1993 — Dawn Davies, Nicole Lovell, Christine Sheldon, Tammy Davies
1994 — Kory Obermiller, Jennifer Ullrich, Karleen Becker
1995 — Riki Cornish, Amy Delsing, Heidi Zajic, Amber Fry
1996 — Amy Sherfey, Misty Cheek, Shay Bates, Darcy Kampbell
1997 — Maggie Zochol, Kim Ahrens, Mandy Ensign, Holly Bell
1998 — Sherry Zochol, Brooke Raschke, Jessica Pfieffer, Christina Kloch
1999 — Jessica Schledewitz, Misty Prochazka, Erin Hanson, Anessa Stewart
2000 — Megan Schefcik, Cortney White, Lisa Fry, Brooke Kusek
2001 — Jenilee Nodlinski, Jamie Herian, Kelle Goodsen, Bridget Collins
2002 — Joelle Schumacher, Grace Moody, Maloree Schefcik, Val Elder
2003 — Hilary Moscrip, Alice Leider, Lindsey Cayer, Starla Larson
2004 — April Roes, Eden Clausen, Chevonne Forgey, Melissa Zapata
2005 — Amber Leider, Shellie Intermill, Amy Applegarth, Ammie Przymus
2006 — Gina Jespersen, Sara Watson, Kari Penlerik, Barbie Essay
2007 — Kirsten Swanson, Blake Becker, Kelsey Forgey, Melissa Cervantes.
2008 — Megan Dimmitt, Haylee McVicker, Stephanie Burger, Kate Kraneow
2009 — Amy Harris, Brooke Hannaford, Liz Jensen, Rebecca French
2010 — Katee Folkerts, Lindsay Marquart, Taylor Forgey, Jessica VanCoppenolle
2011 — Hannah Wood, Hannah Kesterson, Megan Gould, Kaitlyn McCoy
2012 — Ashtyn Shrewsbury, Kelsy Wood, Ellie Applegarth, Jayleen Forgey
2013 — Ali Iossi, Christa Horn, Paige Phillips, Brianna Ridenour
