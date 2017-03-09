Alliance Cross Connection Water Surveys

The City of Alliance Water Department will begin distributing cross connection surveys with customer’s utility bills in April. All public water suppliers are required by the Nebraska Department of Health to send cross connection surveys to their customers every five years in an effort to minimize the potential of an accidental contamination of a water supply.

All water customers are required to complete the eight question survey and return it to the City of Alliance with their utility payment. “We appreciate our citizen’s assistance in helping us protect our valuable supply of safe drinking water,” said Water/Sewer Superintendent Ross Grant.