Alliance Council Talks More About Park/Bus Barn, Property Tax, Full Audio



The Alliance City Council met Tuesday night at 7pm and discussed multiple third reading ordinances including Water Meter Changes for mobile home parks, the budget for the fiscal year of 2017-2018, classification and compensation plans that will be incorporated into the budget.

Two new city of Alliance were introduced including Dustin Graham who is a Water/Sewer Maintenance Worker, and Cody Baker with Street Maintenance. You can see a photo above.

Council also had a public hearing on property tax approval, which has been set at $443,537,145. The city of Alliance has determined the property tax request of $1,661,652 based on a mill levy of $0.374636, which corresponds to $1,645,200 in property tax revenue for the City.

There was a resolution the will adopt a currency management policy for the Alliance Police Department. This has been developed to provide consistent management for all currency coming into the custody of the department. There was also resolutions on the storage server replacement bid awards, policy adoption for commercial use in public and park areas, which was tabled. Another item tabled was the engineer selection for the park/bus barn.