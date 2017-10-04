Alliance Council Talks About New Dollar General, Advanced Metering, Full Audio

The members of the Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night to discuss the fire prevention week along with Alliance Fire Chief Troy Shoemaker, and Brad Schrum. You can hear their thoughts below with the full city council audio.

There was a public hearing on the alley vacation request, which will pave way for a new dollar general location in Alliance. With this being passed, the Alliance Plaza dollar general will be closing. The location is between lots 1-3 and 14-16, Harris Addition in Alliance. This will combine six lots together to build the new store.

Rebecca Acosta of the new Korner Grill was at council to answer questions, and concerns of approving her Class C Liquor License application. There was a background report for Alliance Police Chief John Kiss. Another resolution talked about was the advanced metering infrastructure bid award. The purchase of the AMI system from Landis & Gyr will be around $1,123,900.24. Council had concerns and questions, and will revisit this resolution at a late date.

The Council also approved the application request of Robert H. Cerv III to serve on the Alliance Park and Tree Board. Gina Briggs will serve on the Golf Advisory Board as the Women’s Association representative.